At the Box Office: ‘The White Tiger’

“This is one you should watch! Finally, an amazing, good one”, says Film Critic & Asst. Professor at Champlain College, Julia Swift.

The film adaptation of the Booker prize winning novel, ‘The White Tiger’, stars Adarsh Gourav, Rajkummar Roa, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The storyline follows a poor driver in Delhi, India as he rises through the social ranks, becoming a successful entrepreneur. Swift tells us “it’s about social caste systems, it’s about politics, but it’s all through a very character oriented, personal point-of-view.”

The film critic says she’d like to see the film take home some awards, “I hope, when the academy nominations come up, that Priyanka gets nominated… and the script… and best director.”

You can watch ‘The White Tiger’ now on Netflix.