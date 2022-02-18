At the Box Office this week, Julia Swift reviews ‘The Worst Person in the World’. It’s the story of a young woman who is trying to figure out what to do with her life — but she doesn’t know who or what she wants to be. It’s a film from Norway, and Julia says there’s many moments in the film that are artistic and experimental, that take you to a different world.

Julia says that in the middle of the film, the quality dips slightly, but the ending makes it worth watching. “I loved this movie — especially given other movies this year. This is one that really stood out as…bringing me to a different place in time. It’s definitely an experience that a lot of people will connect with”. Julia also says the lead actress, Renate Reinsve, gives a fantastic and memorable performance. “She brings the character alive, and makes you care about the character…she brought something to this role that I don’t think would’ve worked with any other actress”.

You can catch ‘The Worst Person in the World’ in theaters now.