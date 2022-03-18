In this week’s edition of ‘At the Box Office’, Julia Swift is reviewing Disney & Pixar’s latest animated film, ‘Turning Red’. Notably, it’s the first Pixar film directed by a woman. Julia found herself immersed in the film, saying “I just started to become this little thirteen year old girl again”.

The movie is about a 13-year-old girl who loves her friends and going to school, which Julia says “is so rare to see…I feel like it’s such a reality for so many people”. The girl goes through changes, and starts to feel like her emotions are taking over….and when they do, she turns into a giant red panda! Julia says it’s a film about loving your family, as well as learning to break away from them. Overall, Julia thinks the film is extremely well done, and “wants the big red panda with [her] everywhere!”

You can catch ‘Turning Red’ on Disney+ now.