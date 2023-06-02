In this week’s edition of At the Box Office, film critic Julia Swift talks about the latest Julia Louis-Dreyfus flick titled “You Hurt My Feelings.” A movie about how a long standing marriage becomes upended because Dreyfus’s character, Beth, overhears her husband giving his honest reaction to the latest book she has written.

“She feels like she has the perfect life and then she very quickly overhears her husband making some comments about her novel that she’s about to publish,” says Julia. “And she feels like he lied to her about her work and all of a sudden she thinks what else has he lied about and what else isn’t true about my life.”

Viewers can catch You Hurt My Feelings in theatres today