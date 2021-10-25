At the statehouse, lawmakers and nurses call on Governor Scott to re-issue the state of emergency

At the statehouse, nurses, lawmakers and teachers called on Governor Phil Scott to re-issue the state of emergency. They say every positive case in our schools has a cascading effect on Vermont’s families.

Representative Mari Cordes, spoke at the meeting. She is a registered nurse of 32 years. Cordes believes the governor’s vaccine-only approach is not working

“Health care providers are exhausted and stressed,” Cordes said. “We miss our families.”

Cordes said the nursing shortage will only get worse if lawmakers don’t take more action.

Anne Sosin is the Public Health Researcher and Policy Fellow at the Nelson A. Rockefeller Center at Dartmouth College. Her eight year old daughter tested positive for COVID-19. Sosin wants Governor Scott to adopt a data driven mask policy, to protect this population.

“Data driven mask policies give us more time to vaccinate children and to deliver boosters to elders,” Sosin said.

The group also asked for increased state-funded staffing for contact tracers statewide, and more healthcare and social work staff in schools.

Kelly Landwehr a school nurse, Middlebury Union High School said she is seeing a large amount of kids coming to school with covid related symptoms.

“Looking at my high school probably 60-70% of the kids that walk in the door walk in with covid related symptoms,” Landwehr said.

The district lead nurse for the Burlington School District, Becca McCray said the first couple of months school has been difficult.

“We are overwhelmed, exhausted and many many are at their breaking point,” McCray said. “Either leaving their jobs or considering leaving, we can not afford to lose school nurses right now.”

The CDC reports that Vermont has the 14th highest seven-day average case rate of any state.