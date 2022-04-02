South Burlington, VT — At around 5:33 pm on Friday, the South Burlington Police Department responded to an attempted kidnapping at the parking lot of 1174 Williston Road. According to the victim, an unknown male had approached her from behind, held a knife to her stomach, demanded her car keys, and said he was going to take her for a ride.

The victim was able to escape his grasp, at which point she threw her keys and yelled for help. The male fled the scene and was last seen near the end of Mary Street. The suspect is described to be a white male around 5’4” – 5’6” wearing prescription glasses. He was wearing a dark color hooded sweatshirt, a black bandana, a gaiter-style face covering, and a dark-colored backpack. The knife has a black blade and an orange handle and is a folding knife.

South Burlington PD asks anyone with information to contact Detective Corporal Superneau.