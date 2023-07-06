The attorney representing Franklin County Sheriff John Grismore wants evidence against his client dismissed. However, that request was blocked by a judge on Thursday.

At issue was a sworn statement from Jeremy Burrows, the detainee Grismore is accused of kicking last August. Grismore’s attorney said Burrows’ statement came a month after the alleged assault. But it wasn’t given under oath until 4 months later. For that, he claims it wasn’t valid. Burrows is expected to testify in person at another hearing. That hearing has not been scheduled yet.