Attorney: I told Leroy Headley to turn himself in

The attorney for Leroy Headley urged the South Burlington murder suspect to turn himself during a phone conversation 11 days after Headly allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend, Anako “Anette” Lumumba.

Court documents show the attorney, Richard Goldsborough, then informed a Chittenden County prosecutor and South Burlington police that he believed Headly would surrender to police.

That was May 14. Police are still looking for the 36-year-old Headley, who told Goldsboough that he was calling from New York state. Headley’s car — a blue 2017 Pathfinder — was found Friday by police in Albany.

Headley is accused of killing Lumumba, 33, on May 3.

The documents show that police obtained a warrant for the GPS data on the phone Headley used to call 911 the night of Lumumba’s death. They were told by Verizon that the phone was last used in the carrier’s network at 6:37 p.m. that evening.