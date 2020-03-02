Authorities confirm New Hampshire’s 1st case of coronavirus

Dr. Benjamin Chan, New Hampshire’s state epidemiologist, announces the state’s first case of the new COVID-19 virus on Monday, March 2, 2020, in Concord, N.H. Chan was joined at the news conference by members of the state’s Congressional delegation, from left: U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, Chan, U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, and Gov. Chris Sununu. (AP Photo/Holly Ramer)

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Officials in New Hampshire say a hospital employee who recently traveled to Italy is the first person in the state to test positive for the new coronavirus.

State epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said Monday the patient is experiencing mild symptoms and remains at home in Grafton County while health officials investigate.

While it could take several days for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to confirm the state’s test results, officials said they are moving ahead with containment plans.

More than 80,000 cases of COVID-19 have occurred worldwide since the virus emerged in China in late 2019. About 3,000 people have died, including a second person in Washington state — a man in his 70s from a nursing facility near Seattle where dozens of people were sick and had been tested for the virus.

New infections were announced in California, Florida, Illinois, Rhode Island and New York as local authorities stepped up testing for the illness.