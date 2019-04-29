Authorities double reward for murder suspect Headley’s arrest

The reward offered for the arrest and capture of South Burlington murder suspect Leroy Headley has been doubled to $10,000.

Headley is wanted for allegedly shooting and killing Anako “Anette” Lumumba, his longtime domestic partner and the father of their two children, on May 3, 2018. He faces second-degree murder charges, we well as a previous charge of sexual assault on a minor.

Less than two weeks after police issued a warrant for Headley’s arrest, his car was found on a city street in Albany, New York. Investigators searched the vehicle, but police have not said what evidence, if any, was found.

Police believe Headly, who is from Jamaica originally, may have planned to flee after the alleged shooting and may have received assistance in remaining hidden from law enforcement.

In Februrary, police said they believe Headley is living under an assumed name, and he may have shaved his head or otherwise changed his appearance. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

The US Marshals Service, which announced the increased reward Monday, described Headley as a black male, 5’6” to 5’7” tall with an average build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Headley and his whereabout should call the U.S. Marshals at 202-307-9100 or South Burlington Police at 802-846-4111.