Vermont State Police are searching for a woman from Orleans County who’s believed to have disappeared more than 24 hours ago.

Judith Giglio, 72, is from Westmore. She was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. Friday afternoon at a home on Goodwin Mountain Lane, and authorities say she may be walking with a limp.

Giglio stands approximately 5’5″ to 5’6″. She weighs about 145 to 150 pounds and has shoulder-length brown hair. Police say she was wearing a gray shirt, black shorts and gray Crocs.

Troopers are concerned for Giglio’s welfare because of unspecified health issues she experiences, but her disappearance is not believed to be suspicious. Call the VSP Derby barracks at (802) 334-8881 with any leads.