The search continues for a suspect accused of shooting and killing professional Cyclist Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson. Wilson was found dead in Austin Texas earlier this month. She was preparing to compete in the Gravel Locos bike race in Hico Texas. The 25 year old Vermont native graduated from Dartmouth College and also attended the Burke Mountain Academy.



The Affidavit says Armstrong and Strickland were dating for the last three years. But the two broke up briefly in that timeframe. And that’s when authorities believe Wilson and Strickland were romantically involved. Strickland ultimately got back together with Armstrong.

Just hours before Wilson was found dead on May 11, prosecutors allege Strickland went swimming with Wilson. They then say Strickland dropped Wilson off where she was staying. The document shows Armstrong’s SUV was found in the area where Wilson was killed. In a recent interview with ABC News, the alleged suspect’s father said he does not believe his daughter killed Wilson.

Dartmouth Skiing put out a statement saying they are, “deeply saddened by the loss of Moriah Wilson ‘19. Moriah was kind, determined, collegial, and the best teammate one could ask for. We share our condolences to the Wilson family and to all who knew Moriah at Dartmouth.”

The Burke Mountain Academy School also released a statement on social media saying they were, “devastated to learn of the passing of Moriah Wilson ‘14. As a dedicated student, compassionate friend to all, and a courageous athlete, she exemplified the values that our school hopes to inspire in every student. Moriah was an inspiration to our community, and her death at a moment when her athletic star seemed so assuredly ascendant only amplifies the deep sense of loss associated with a beautiful life that ended far too early.”

Wilson’s family sent Local22/44 New’s a statement saying, “We are absolutely devastated by the loss of our beautiful daughter and sister, Anna Moriah Wilson. There are no words that can express the pain and suffering we are experiencing due to this senseless, tragic loss. Our family, and all those who loved her will forever miss her.”

Wilson’s family noted in an email sent to us that those closest to Wilson understood that she was not in a romantic relationship with anyone at the time of her death.

The family has created a Go-Fund Me Page Gofundme to start a foundation in Wilson’s memory.

Authorities say they have not had contact with Armstrong since May 13.