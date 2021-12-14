Some local young people who are at-risk are learning life lessons on the job, thanks to a Burlington auto detailing.

Detail Works, a car auto detailing service provides on-the-job experience for struggling youth. Joshua Moran struggled with depression before he started working at the shop.

“Before I really did nothing,” Moran said. “I basically sat home all day, watched a lot of YouTube and played a lot of games.”

Detail Works is an enterprise of Spectrum Youth and Family Services. They help at-risk youth find jobs. Moran said working here has helped him grow.

“It has helped me become more productive in my work,” Moran said. “I try to see outlooks on what I should do and not do.”

Right now there are about six youths working at the shop, and 86% who start in the program make it here 90 days. Youth come here for many different circumstances.

Connor Copley has worked here for three months.

“I had a hard life situation”

He has learned a lot so far.

“Definitely a good work ethic, showing up every day on time,” Copley said.

Detail Works is led by two former corrections officers. One is Galen Blodgett.

“And a lot of what we brought from the Vermont DOC Academy as far as living more in that grey area,” Blodgett said. “Not living in the black and white of everything has this really clear defined explanation, we bring here.”

Blodgett says the youth has taught him a lot..

“Be more patient, more understanding and really listen more,” Blodgett said.

Having a place like this, feels like home to Copley.

“It gives me something to look forward to and it makes me feel productive,” Copley said.