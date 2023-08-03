An autopsy by Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington has determined that a 17-year-old Middlebury teen who went missing for nearly a week in April died of hypothermia from exposure to the cold.
Rebecca Ball’s body was found by a police canine in Weybridge on April 3, six days after she was last seen near Wright Park in Middlebury without a coat, a hat, gloves or socks.
Ball’s disappearance triggered a massive search by state and local law enforcement, a crew of volunteers and a National Guard helicopter. Police said Ball was autistic and suffered from psychological disorders.