Rebecca Ball, 17, was last seen in Middlebury on Wednesday afternoon, March 29, 2023. (Photo courtesy VT State Police)

An autopsy by Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington has determined that a 17-year-old Middlebury teen who went missing for nearly a week in April died of hypothermia from exposure to the cold.

Rebecca Ball’s body was found by a police canine in Weybridge on April 3, six days after she was last seen near Wright Park in Middlebury without a coat, a hat, gloves or socks.

Ball’s disappearance triggered a massive search by state and local law enforcement, a crew of volunteers and a National Guard helicopter. Police said Ball was autistic and suffered from psychological disorders.