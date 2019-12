LITTLETON, N.H. – Authorities in New Hampshire say an elderly pair found dead in their Littleton home died from an apparent homicide-suicide.

The bodies of Clarence Sleeper, 85, and Gertrude Sleeper, 84, were found in their Hilltop Manor home on Tuesday.

Autopsies were completed Wednesday.

The investigation appears to show Mr. Sleeper shot and killed Gertrude, and then shot and killed himself.

No additional information is expected to be released.