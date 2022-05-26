Montpelier, VT — The State of Vermont wants to remind all Vermonters that help is available for anyone experiencing mental health challenges of any kind and has provided the following resources that can be accessed 24/7.
- Counselors can be accessed through the Crisis Text Line. Text “VT” to 741741 to connect with a trained professional.
- That National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available for those experiencing mental stress. They can provide coping strategies as well as de-escalation techniques. Call 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org to chat online.
- Dial 211 to access the nearest community mental health providers.
- Pathways Vermont offers a free support line for all Vermonters. You may call or text (833) VT-TALKS (833-888-2557) to connect with local, trained peer supports who are available to listen and provide non-judgmental insight.
- Those with substance abuse challenges can call VT Helplink at 802-565-LINK (5465) or visit the website VTHelplink.org to access support and referral services.