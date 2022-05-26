Montpelier, VT — The State of Vermont wants to remind all Vermonters that help is available for anyone experiencing mental health challenges of any kind and has provided the following resources that can be accessed 24/7.

Counselors can be accessed through the Crisis Text Line. Text “VT” to 741741 to connect with a trained professional.

That National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available for those experiencing mental stress. They can provide coping strategies as well as de-escalation techniques. Call 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org to chat online.

Dial 211 to access the nearest community mental health providers.