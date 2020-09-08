What back to school looks like in Vermont this year

Back to School 2020
After being closed for almost 6 months, schools reopened their doors on Tuesday. The 2020-21 school year is going to look a lot different because of social distancing and mask wearing.

At Rice Memorial High School, students will only have 4 – 80 minute classes per day to minimize the amount of movement in the building. Also, all classrooms have been reconfigured to allow for 6 feet between student desks. For classes that need more room, the gym, art room, music room and cafeteria have been staged as classrooms. Local 44’s Brittany Wier takes a closer look.

