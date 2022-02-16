Westminster, VT — 36-year-old Ryan Goodrich of Westminster, was stopped on Hartley Hill Road in the Village of Saxtons River at around 4:03 pm on Tuesday. It was discovered that Goodrich was driving on a criminally suspended license and police found him to be in possession of several bags of fentanyl/heroin and drug paraphernalia.

Vermont State Police brought Goodrich to the Westminster Barracks for processing and photographs, where they discovered he had more bags of fentanyl on his person. Goodrich is set to appear at Windham County Court, Criminal Division, on April 26 on charges of Possession of Fentanyl/Heroin and Trafficking Fentanyl.