Montpelier, VT — Vermont Fish & Wildlife have reported the discovery of two bald eagles that have tested positive for the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). Both were found near Lake Champlain, the first was found deceased in North Hero, while the other ill bald eagle was discovered in Shelburne.

Vermont joins 33 other states that have detected avian influenza in the environment. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers the risk of HPAI to the general public to be low, but it can be deadly for domestic and commercial poultry. According to Fish & Wildlife, risk factors for the spread of HPAI include:

Poultry housed outside

Ponds of other wild bird attractants on the farm

Piles of debris located close to poultry areas

Introduction of poultry from other farms without a quarantine period

Lack of personal protective equipment such as dedicated coveralls and boots

Sharing of equipment between farms

Unrestricted human movement and interaction with poultry

There have been no human infections detected in the U.S., and Vermonters are being asked to be alert for dead or sick birds and to inform the USDA or Vermont authorities at 802-828-2421, or through the USDA’s toll-free number at 1-866-536-7593.