On Monday, Lieutenant Governor Molly Gray and Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint spent the day encouraging people to vote. The two are the leading candidates in a democratic U.S. House Primary that could make either of them the first female member of Vermont’s Congressional Delegation.

Gray spent the morning in Shelburne, encouraging people to vote. “Vermonters have a huge choice in this election. They can elect someone that has real experience working in Congress, who is born and raised here in the state.” Gray grew up on a farm in the Connecticut River town of Newbury and spent the last two years, in her job as Lieutenant Governor.

Gray hopes to be elected as the first female member of Vermont’s Congressional Delegation. “I have been spending time in rural parts of the state as I always do, places where I often know Vermonters feel forgotten, this time in particular I feel like we are going to see a lot of folks showing up.”

Senator Balint also spent Monday talking to the community. Balint, a former middle school teacher from Brattleboro, was the first woman chosen as Senate President Pro Tempore two years ago. “We know that we are doing a really good job connecting with people, we seem to have the momentum but can’t take anything for granted. You have to go out and earn every vote.”

Balint has one last message for Vermonters before the Primary. “We can do politics differently, and I think people that I have talked to around the state have said they are so tired of politics being so nasty and they will say I don’t want to hate my neighbors, I want us to be able to talk as Vermonters even if we are of different political parties, even if we are people who have different signs on our lawns, that we have to come together.”

Gray and Balint both support abortion rights and want to boost affordable housing, increase access to inexpensive childcare and expand broadband internet services in rural areas.

On Tuesday, Balint will be in Brattleboro, VT, at A Vermont Table, and Gray will be in Burlington at Hula.

Also running on the Democratic side is Rutland-based physician Louis Meyers.