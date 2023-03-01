Question 8 on Burlington’s Town Meeting Day ballot would allow anyone who collects signatures from 5% percent of the city’s registered voters to place proposed new city ordinances on the ballot, even if the City Council doesn’t approve.

Councilor Joan Shannon, who is seeking re-election next week, believes passing Question 8 would be problematic for anyone holding a minority opinion regarding any contentious issue.

“The minority may be a racial minority, or it may be a geographic minority,” she said Wednesday night. “It may be a cultural minority, or it may just be an interest minority.”

Shannon, a Democrat, represents the South District, which encompasses Ward 5 and Ward 6. Those are the two wards located in Burlington’s South End. She says the council’s efforts to craft potential legislation take minority considerations such as the aforementioned factors into account.

“We work out public engagement means, bringing people to the table and not just having conversations about a binary choice,” she said. “But it means working through the problems and considering the interests of everybody in the community.”

FaRied Munarsyah, an independent, ran unsuccessfully for the Ward 5 Council seat last year and is seeking Shannon’s seat this year. He believes Question 8 would allow Burlingtonians who don’t feel represented in city government to take on a more direct role.

“I’ve been involved for several years because I’m very concerned about the influence of money in our elections, especially in the ballot (question) process,” he said. “Most municipalities in Vermont have what’s called a purpose of referendum, which is basically if you don’t like what your legislative body in your municipality (decides), council or aldermen, you can put their decision to a town-wide vote.”

Munarsyah noted that the reason he’s been involved with this concept for several years is because it originated with Infinite Culcleasure’s 2018 campaign for mayor. The proposal has often been called Proposition 0.

“The name Proposition 0 was just a code name,” he said. “It was never meant to be the name of this initiative. We were hoping it would be named ‘Powers Of The People’ because that would be the section of the city charter that would be added (to).”

In the ten days leading up to their town meeting, Vermont towns must hold a public informational meeting about everything on their respective ballots. Burlington’s hearing took place at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday inside City Hall. No one from the general public showed up to speak at that meeting either in person or virtually, so the meeting adjourned in less than five minutes.