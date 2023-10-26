Good Thursday morning, friends! It’s a very mild morning with temps about 10 to 20 degrees warmer now than yesterday morning. Readings are pushing the 50s/60s to start our Thursday with mostly cloudy skies, light south winds, and a few isolated showers.

Our Thursday afternoon will bring about slivers of sunshine but a mostly cloudy look overall. Isolated showers and spot sprinkles will return by the late afternoon and evening with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s; roughly 15 degrees above average for this time of year. Showers will remain few and far between overnight as lows dip into the 50s/60s.

Friday, more breaks of sunshine are likely but so too are isolated showers. Temps will flirt with the low 70s to wrap up the week all before we head into a topsy-turvy weekend featuring showers and a big time cooldown by Sunday.