Vermont is moving closer to getting its first new bank in three decades, as the Bank of Burlington just wrapped up its capital fundraising campaign.

Geoff Hesslink, the CEO of the bank, says the bank is on track with raising the money needed.

“We were delighted that within a few weeks we were oversubscribed, so we ended up raising $33 million dollars of capital”, said Hesslink.

Now that the capital fundraising is done, the first of three major steps to opening are completed, and Hesslink is confident that state and federal approval won’t be an issue.

“Both regulatory agencies have been tremendous, and they have been supportive and helpful”.

Hesslink says that the bank’s superior experience and service speed will make them an asset to businesses in Vermont.

“Local management, local decision making, local market knowledge, will result in a better experience for the vermont customers”, Hesslink said.

The bank is hoping to have thousands of commercial customers once it opens, which will hopefully be at the end of the summer or early fall, if all goes according to plan.