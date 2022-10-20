Burlington, VT — A bank chartered in Vermont for the first time since 1989 has opened their doors and will serve small to midsize businesses.

In June, the bank announced it has raised all of the capital it needed to open and in August, it officially received the necessary certificate of insurance from the Federal Deposit Insurance Company.

The bank on Kimball Avenue says it is focusing on bringing local banking back to Chittenden County and responding to their clients faster than other corporate banks. Bank officials, along with Congressman Peter Welch were at the grand opening and discusses the importance of local banking.

“We have to have strong, passionate, quick-deciding financial institutions to help our small entrepreneurs here in Vermont get things done,” said Welch.

“The Bank of Burlington’s mission is to help Vermont businesses grow and we have a deep commitment and passion to that mission,” said a bank employee.

Customers of the Bank of Burlington can do most of their banking from their phone, either on the website or through the app, an important milestone for the local bank.