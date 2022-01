South Burlington, VT — A bank robbery took place at 5:30 pm on Friday, January 21 at People’s United Bank at the intersection of Shelburne Road and Hannaford Drive.

A suspect demanded money from a teller acting as if he was armed but produced no visible weapon. He left the bank with money and drove off in a dark colored SUV. No one was injured.





South Burlington Police is asking for anyone with information about the robbery to contact them at (802) 846-4111.