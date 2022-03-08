A suspect has been arrested in connection to the bank robberies that happened at Key Bank in Essex Junction on January 10 and Peoples United Bank in South Burlington on January 21. The Essex and South Burlington Police Departments launched a joint investigation under the belief that the same suspect committed both bank robberies.

The suspect was identified as 31-year-old Dustin Dexter of Barre City. Dexter had two outstanding warrants from Washington County, one for Buy, Sell, Possess, Conceal Stolen Property with a bail of $10,000 and another for Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order, Violation of Conditions of Release, and Violation of Probation with no bail.

Dexter was believed to be residing in Burlington and on Tuesday, a search warrant was conducted on the suspected residence. Police located Dexter in the residence as well as pieces of evidence that linked him to the bank robberies. Dexter was apprehended and cited into court for May 12 on two counts of Assault and Robbery. He was transferred to the custody of Probation and Parole for his outstanding warrants.