Some are referring to it as “Barbenheimer.” Two highly anticipated movies are opening Friday night.

Barbie is a 1:40 flick based on the famous doll of the same name. Oppenheimer is the 3-hour story of J. Robert Oppenheimer’s role in the development of the atomic bomb during WWII.

Moviegoers were excited about seeing a childhood hero in live action.

“I’m here to watch the Barbie movie and I’m so excited to watch it. I’ve been waiting. Finally the day has come. What about the movie excites you? I just love Barbie, and she’s like an icon to me. Just so excited,” said Sophia McKiernan, of Moria, NY.