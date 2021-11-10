Barre City Council approves request to fly large American Flag on Veterans Day after heated debate

BARRE, Vt. – Two months after a heated debate broke out in the City of Barre over whether a large American Flag could fly over City Hall Park on September 11, tensions rose again over a similar request for Veterans Day.

City councilors who raised concerns about raising the flag said their reservations weren’t about the request itself, but rather a belief the request was politically motivated.

At last week’s city council meeting, Councilor Teddy Waszazak said his former opponent Brian Judd’s application to fly a large American Flag downtown on Veterans Day was nothing more than a “stunt to get on the front page of newspapers,” and a bid to grow his platform to seek office again.

At Tuesday’s meeting, a handful of Barre residents had their turn in front of the microphone to weigh in. Chuck Barney, chair of the Barre Area Veterans Council, had the first comment.

“When I was overseas, the best part of coming back into our base was looking up and seeing old glory flying,” Barney recalled. “I know a lot of people and veterans who would be extremely happy with the city when they see the flag flying across Main Street.”

As speakers filed in, there were mixed reactions to Waszazak’s concern that Judd’s gesture was a politically motivated one – some said skeptical councilors shouldn’t be factoring possibility into their decision to accept the application, while others said the message would be better served with a different messenger.

“You’ve got to separate your differences, not make it personal, and just support those who supported us and still do,” one speaker said.

“My personal take is it’s a very selfish and self-centered agenda based on politics and trying to make a point,” said another Barre resident.

After announcing he planned to approve the application despite his concerns, Waszazak responded to accusations that his objections stem from being unpatriotic.

“Anybody who knows me on a personal level knows how fundamentally false that is,” Waszazak said. “My grandfather flew in Europe in World War II fighting actual nazis… I do not trust the intent of the applicant, but I do think the impact of flying this flag on Veterans Day would be a huge positive for our community.”

In the end, the council voted unanimously in favor of flying the American Flag. After the vote, Barney asked to speak again.

“I appreciate you guys moving forward with this,” Barney said. “As a veteran, it’s very important to me that everyone expresses their ideas, their concerns, their worries… I told my kids growing up, ‘You’re not going to make 100 percent of people happy 100 percent of the time, so do the best you can.’ Thank you.”