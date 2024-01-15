Barre, VT- As city officials wait to learn how much flood relief funding the city can expect, the Barre City Council voted unanimously to move the city’s Town Meeting Day from the first Tuesday in March to May 14 during a meeting on Jan. 9.

The move was recommended by the City Manager, Assistant City Manager, and the Town Clerk so that the city council will have more information to guide budget decisions for the fiscal year 2025. The decision still needs to be ratified at their meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 16 before it becomes official.

According to reporting from the Times Argus, polls will still be open on March 5, when the rest of the state is holding their Town Meeting Days. That’s the date for Vermont’s presidential primary and also the date for local school districts’ annual elections.

This change shifted the date for deadlines related to the election process for candidates. The city posted the following chart to its website outlining the changes.