Like many Vermont communities, Barre City remained under a boil-water notice on Wednesday.

The flood waters had largely receded from the Granite City, though. The intersection of Maple Avenue and Main Street, just off of Route 62, may have been the only remaining place downtown where a large pool of standing water could still be found.

As the waters have receded, however, they’ve left behind a great deal of dirt and dust. Main Street is driveable as usual, but nearly every large vehicle to drive on it kicked up substantial clouds of fine particulate matter.

Eve the dust clouds pale in comparison to what can be found on Park Street, in a residential area about a quarter-mile from the heart of downtown. The block between Eastern Avenue and Tremont Street was completely flooded, with sidewalks and part of the road surface destroyed.

“I came down here and I noticed it and I’m like, ‘Jesus’,” a boy named Eli who didn’t give his last name said. “I walked through here in my shoes, which was a bad mistake, and now they’re, like, soaked.”

A homeowner will likely need a crane to get a Cadillac out of his garage because the garage itself has been uprooted. People living in the affected area notified city officials, but it took quite some time for the Department of Public Works to respond.

“We all were waiting for the city to come down to unblock the river here,” Steve LaBelle said. “They never came down, so we took it upon ourselves to unblock the river ourselves because it was going across the road here. We got tired of waiting, so all of us unblocked the river ourselves, and as you can see, the road’s dry.”

LaBelle and Eli both said the water receded from the street early Wednesday afternoon. City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro says crews from New Hampshire and Pennsylvania are on their way to Barre to aid in the cleanup and recovery effort. Municipal employees from St. Johnsbury and Burlington are also pitching in.

Storellicastro adds that although they’re aware of the damage on Park Street, they’re in triage mode.

“Craters, ravines,” he said. “There’s lots of damage to pavement, roads that are not safe to pass, bridges. The needs are widespread and it’s going to take a long time to clean up.”

On Thursday, Gov. Phil Scott will sign an executive order to expedite the rebuilding process and give municipalities more resources. He’s going to talk about it at a 10:00 a.m. news conference in Berlin.