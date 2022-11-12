The Barre City Police are looking into what may have been two attempted kidnappings of children in the last several days, according to a Saturday evening email from the department.

Sometime on Wednesday, a blue Ford Ranger pickup truck with Vermont plates was seen slowly following three young boys as they walked on Merchant Street. Then, shortly before 3:00 p.m. Friday, an eight-year-old boy reported that a man driving a blue Ford truck near Brook Street and North Seminary Street threatened him and alluded to a kidnapping.

The truck driver from the Friday incident was reportedly a White man in his forties, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and blue pants. Investigators say they didn’t learn about the Wednesday incident until Saturday; a city resident reported it after seeing a social media post about the Friday incident.

If you know anything else about either incident, the Barre City Police are asking you to call them at (802) 476-6613.