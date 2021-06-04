Barre City police release timeline of investigation into Ralph Jean-Marie disappearance

The Barre City Police Department said officers from nine law enforcement agencies have been involved in the search for Ralph Jean-Marie, who was last seen more than a year ago at Barre motel.

In an updated timeline of the case posted Friday to the department’s Facebook page, Barre City police said 66 interviews and thirty searches have been conducted since Jean-Marie went missing in April 2020. Investigators have also gone to court numerous times to request warrants subpoenas and other orders.

In April, on the one-year anniversary of Jean-Marie’s disappearance, Barre Police Chief Timothy Bombardier said the department was renewing it’s efforts to find the missing man. But he said investigators still had little to go on.

“I think on the one-year anniversary it’s the right time to bring it back up and bring it to the forefront of people’s thoughts,” he said.

The lengthy timeline released Friday starts at 1 a.m. April 13, when Jean-Marie apparently left the room he shared with his girlfriend at the Hollow Inn & Motel in Barre. Later that day, according to the timeline, Jean-Marie called an out of state medical provider to refill a prescription at a local pharmacy. The prescription was never picked up.

It wasn’t until two days later, on the evening of April 15, that police received the first report of the missing man.

According to the timeline, police have since interviewed an unknown number of “people of interest” and sought court orders for evidence. A criminal inquest began in August after police determined foul play was likely. Multiple subpoenas were issued.

Bombardier has said he believes there are people who know something about the disappearance, but they have for whatever reason not come forward. As it is, Barre City Attorney Rory Thibault said authorities still do not have a crime scene, a body or a weapon.

“We’re not any closer today to the truth than when things were first reported on or about the 16th of April 2020,” said

Barre police are offering a $5,000 reward for information regarding Jean-Marie’s disappearance. Bombardier encourages anyone with information to call the Barre City Police Department directly at (802) – 476 – 6613. Tips may also be submitted anonymously by texting “VTIPS” to 274637 or at the Vermont Tip Line.

TIMELINE: