A shooting two weeks ago in Barre City now leads to a drug bust and three arrests.

The Barre City Police say in an email that the shooting took place on Spaulding Street on November 25. An unnamed woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation into the shooting reportedly uncovered evidence of drug-related crimes.

Officers from both Barre City and Barre Town searched on Saturday the home where the shooting took place. They say they seized a rifle, crack cocaine, fentanyl, other drugs and evidence of drug sales.

Paul Giacherio, 38; Katelyn Pierce, 35; and Megan Quinn, 44, are all from Barre. Each of the three is charged with fentanyl trafficking, selling cocaine, possessing hallucinogens and selling or dispensing drugs from a dwelling. Giacherio alone is also charged with reckless endangerment and possessing a gun while being prohibited from doing so.