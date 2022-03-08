Barre, VT — A Barre couple was arrested on Monday and charged in federal court with drug and gun crimes following a vehicle stop on January 28. Initially, Vermont State Police had stopped 37-year-old David Tom and 32-year-old Tiffany Fisk for a suspected invalid registration and an inoperable tail light but when officers approached them, they appeared to be under the influence of a stimulant.

A K-9 alerted on the vehicle and a search unveiled drug paraphernalia for smoking cocaine and a Hi Point .380 ACP semi-automatic handgun. Tom was ordered conditions of release and a 24-hour curfew.

A federal grand jury had previously charged Tom with unlawfully possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. The same grand jury allege that Fisk had distributed fentanyl on two occasions in October, and distributed cocaine base on January 25. The couple remain detained pending trial but if convicted, Tom can face a maximum of 10 years in prison and Fisk could face a maximum of 20 years in prison.