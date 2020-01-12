Barre fire destroys businesses, leads to electricity being shut off

The electricity was out in part of Barre City Saturday night because of a fire that destroyed several businesses.

The Times Argus reports that it happened at a granite shed on Boynton Street, just behind Spaulding High School. It’s not clear just when the fire started, but the area has been closed to traffic for hours Saturday.

Because of the amount of water that fire crews have needed to use, the paper reports that water in the city will likely be discolored for a while until the water pressure returns to normal. No one was hurt.