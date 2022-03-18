Larissa and Jim Haas help feed the Barre community through the bakery that they own. They’ve worked hard to re-launch the former Socialist Labor Party Hall co-op bakery that originally opened in 1913. Meanwhile, the couple is also hard at work to rally local support for Ukraine as Russia wages war inside the country.

“I was difficult to have no access to speak to my mother, who is 82 and a half,” Larissa Haas said. “She had to flee.”

Larissa’s mother escaped Russian bombs by taking a 30-hour car ride from Ukraine to Poland. She didn’t have time to pack first.

“She wants to go home, but I was glad to get in contact with her, finally,” Larissa said. “She’s waiting for everything to get over and go back home — hopefully, it’ll be soon.”

Larissa and her husband, Danby native Jim Haas, opened Ukraine’s first commercial wood-fired bakery near Kyiv in 2006. The two have been watching, and listening to, live-streamed news from Ukrainian-based media outlets.

“The way that they would communicate that the city was in Ukrainian hands and that life was moving on — they would always make reference that the bakeries are baking,” Jim Haas said.

In 2019, the Haases moved to Vermont and opened Rise Up Bakery on Granite Street next to the old labor hall, helping feed the Granite City through pandemic lockdowns and shutdowns. The city itself has just honored that effort and their support of Ukraine through an official proclamation from Mayor Jake Hemmerick.

“It’s very new; I don’t know what it’s all about! I’m just flattered that people recognize what we do,” Larissa said.

The proclamation recognizes the couple’s good works “for bringing this new spark of creation,

delicious bread, and culture to our city, as well as international aid and support for Ukraine”.

“My attention is so focused on these benches here and these ovens over here — when you learn that you’ve made an impact to the point that the mayor wants to recognize it, it’s pretty special,” Jim said.

Mayor Hemmerick was narrowly elected less than three weeks ago. He learned from his predecessor that the proclamation was in the works.

“One of my first emails after becoming mayor came from outgoing Mayor (Lucas) Herring and members of the (Socialist) Labor Hall board and the (Barre) Historical Society,” Hemmerick said. “I was thrilled to support this.”

Through a crowdfunding campaign, Larissa and Jim Haas have raised more than $16,000 to send hygiene products, clothes, food and other essentials to Ukraine. You can contribute by clicking here.