Barre man accused of hate crime to be held in prison

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A judge has ordered a Barre, Vermont, man indicted on a hate crime charge to be held in prison.

Fifty-eight-year-old Stuart Rollins is accused of repeatedly threatening and intimidating a Hispanic family who lived across the street from him.

He pleaded not guilty last week.

The U.S. Department of Justice says Rollins intimidated the family, including minors, in July because of their race and national origin. The indictment says Rollins’ intimidation included threatening to burn down their home and set family members on fire.

A federal judge on Wednesday ordered him held because of his history of violence and because no mental treatment plan was in place.

Rollins has multiple convictions of assault and sex crimes with a child and had been going through mental health counseling.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports

More Sports

Trending Stories

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog