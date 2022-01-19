Montpelier, VT — 42-year-old Joshua Gratton of Barre was arrested as a result of a investigation by the Vermont Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force into an individual who was suspected to have files containing child sexual abuse material.

Gratton was arraigned on Wednesday on two felony counts of Possession of Child Sex Abuse Materials in Vermont Superior Court, Washington Criminal Division, and pleaded not guilty. Gratton was ordered conditions of release that prohibits him from accessing minors, the internet, and devices capable of connecting to the internet as the case is pending.