Barre man who threatened Hispanic family sentenced for hate crime

BARRE, Vt. (AP) — A Barre man who pleaded guilty to a federal hate crimes charge accusing him of harassing and threatening an Hispanic family has been sentenced to time served plus three years of supervised release.

Stuart Kurt Rollins, 59, has been held since Nov. 27, 2017, and pleaded guilty in July. Federal prosecutors say he threatened to burn down the family’s home while they were inside and threatened to set fire to a member of the family.

Court records say he also shouted racial and ethnic slurs at them, yelling at them to “go back to Mexico,” and warned that he would do “whatever it takes to get you off this street.” A phone message has been left for the public defender who represented Rollins.