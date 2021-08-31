Barre Opera House is set to reopen with new renovations

While shut downs because of COVID-19 last spring, $1.2 million dollars in improvements began at the Barre Opera House.

Director Dan Casey said this includes replacing the 434 orchestra-level seats, repainting the entire facility. and changing the rigging system.

“Everything is mechanized now, it’s simply pushing a button and the electrics that hold the lights will go down and come up again,” Casey said. “And it’s going to make things much safer for our tech crew.”

The money came from a variety of sources. Casey said an anonymous donor paid for a replica of the historic painted curtain.

“Many theaters especially in Vermont and New England had these back in the 19th and early part of the 20th century,” Casey said.

Casey is looking forward to bringing people back into the theater. Bringing great acts to the stage and bringing the community together to watch. The theater has 11 shows confirmed at this point.

“We are starting off with folk singer Tom Rush, he’s an iconic figure in the folk movement,” Casey said.

To be expected, there are specific requirements people must follow now when they come to the theater.

“We now have to require our patrons to wear masks and to be vaccinated as well,” Casey said.

They also plan to replace their air filters.

“They are better at capturing the nasty stuff in the air so people don’t have to breathe it in,” Casey said.

Casey said he hopes the new and improved opera house will do a lot for North Main Street.

“Restaurants, hotels, bars and other businesses that thrive when we are doing shows will bounce back more quickly,” Casey said.

The theater opens on September 25.