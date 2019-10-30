Barre police investigating stolen vehicle that was set on fire

Barre City police are looking for information about a vehicle that was stolen and then intentionally set on fire Wednesday.

Officers and firefighters discovered the burning vehicle on Vine Street at about 9:15 p.m. The fire was contained to the vehicle and caused limited damage to surrounding buildings, police said.

Investigators say the vehicle was reported stolen earlier in the day from a residence in the Winch Hill area of Northfield. State fire investigators and police from Northfield and Barre City are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Barre City Det. James Pontbriand at 802-476-6613, Northfield Officer Karie Tucker at 802-485-9181 or the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program at 1-800-322-7766. A reward of up to $5,000 will be paid for information that helps lead to the arrest of the arsonist.

