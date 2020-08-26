Barre Vermont police offer $5k reward for info on missing man

BARRE, Vt. (AP) — The Barre Police Department is offering a $5,000 reward for information about a missing man who is now believed to be a victim of foul play.

Ralph “Rizz” Jean-Marie was reported missing in April. Initial reports said Jean-Marie was involved in an argument and walked away from the location where he was staying on April 13. Police now believe that one or more individuals are directly responsible for Jean-Marie’s disappearance. Others not involved in his disappearance have knowledge of what occurred, but have failed to come forward.

Detectives have conducted more than a dozen interviews and searches and investigated numerous comments and information on social media.