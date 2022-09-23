Three people, including a Barre woman awaiting trial on heroin-trafficking charges, were arrested following a traffic stop on I-89 that led to the seizure of about 90 bags of fentanyl.

Police said Jamie Masi, 46, of Barre City, was the driver of a vehicle pulled over by South Burlington police just after 11 p.m. Thursday. Officers said they saw signs of drug trafficking in the vehicle and and initiated a search that turned up what police described as “a felonious quantity of suspected fentanyl.”

Two passengers — Daviel Rivera, 38, of Springfield, Massachusetts, and Santos Cordova, 46, of Worcester, Massachusetts — were also arrested.

Jamie Masi Daviel Rivera Santos Cordova

Masi and Rivera were in violation of pre-trial conditions stemming from separate drug-related arrests.

Masi was arrested in 2020 for heroin trafficking and sales and was under a court-ordered curfew 24 hours a days. Rivera was arrested earlier this year in Winooski for aggravated assault of a police officer and felony cocaine possession. Pre-trial conditions confined Rivera from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Masi was jailed at Chittenden Regional Correction Facility for lack of $2,500 bail. She is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Chittenden Superior Criminal Court on fentanyl trafficking charges, as well as three violations of conditions of release and possession of a regulated drug.

Rivera is scheduled to be arraigned Friday on a fentanyl trafficking charge and violation of conditions of release. He was jailed at Northwest Regional Correctional Facility for lack of bail.

Cordova, who faces fentanyl trafficking charges, was issued a citation to appear in Chittenden Superior Criminal Court on December 1.