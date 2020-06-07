Barre woman dies in ATV crash in Washington, VT

A woman from Barre has died in an ATV crash in Orange County. Vermont State Police say she’s Olivia Reed, 22.

The crash happened on East Orange Road in Washington, Vermont shortly after 3:00 a.m. Saturday. Troopers say three people were riding on an ATV that went out of control at a high speed and rolled over on the dirt road.

Reed was one of the passengers; she died at the scene. The driver and the other passenger were also hurt. Police say none of the three were wearing seat belts.

Authorities closed East Orange Road to traffic for about five hours because of the crash.