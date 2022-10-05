A Barre woman has been sentenced to serve 18 months in prison for distributing fentanyl.

According to court records, Tiffany Fisk, 33, distributed fentanyl and cocaine base in Washington County to an informant working with law enforcement in October 2021 and January 2022.

Vermont State Police pulled over Fisk and her husband David Tom on January 28. Tom was found to be in unlawful possession of a firearm. During her sentencing, Fisk admitted to trying to make a deal with a person to get them to make false statements to VSP about the owner of the firearm in exchange for cocaine base.

Tom has plead guilty to unlawful possession of the firearm and will be sentenced on October 17.