Vermont State Police say high speed was a likely factor in a deadly motorcycle crash in the Northeast Kingdom. It happened shortly after 2:00 p.m. Sunday on Barton Orleans Road in Barton.

Jason Eastman, 39, of Barton was heading north when troopers say he lost control of his bike and left the roadway. He was thrown from the motorcycle into a utility pole.

Eastman was wearing a helmet. However, he died from his injuries at North Country Hospital in Newport.