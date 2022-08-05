Plattsburgh, NY — A popular annual event is back, as festivities are now being announced for the Battle of Plattsburgh Commemoration Event. The event will run from September 8 through the 11th with a parade, re-enactments from the battle, and exhibits to show what it was like to live during the war.

The event has been consistently held since the late 1990s but this is the first time in three years many of the bands and teen actors are able to attend. Organizers say the goal is to raise awareness about the Battle of Plattsburgh and it’s importance to U.S. history.

“What happened in Plattsburgh in so important for the history of the United States but so few people know about it,” said Tom Donahue. “What happened in Plattsburgh probably changed the course of our whole country and it’s our job to bring that history to life.”

For more information, click here.