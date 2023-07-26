Plattsburgh, NY – Officials announced the celebration line up and winners of the annual artwork contest on Wednesday for the 25th anniversary of the Battle of Plattsburgh that is just a few weeks away.

The first-place winner gets $100, and their artwork will be featured on special ‘Battle of Plattsburgh’ t-shirts.

A few additions to the celebration are new this year, including a limited-edition commemorative coin and a discount program for button holders at local restaurants and shops.

This is the first time in 4 years the re-enactments will be taking place.

“They just have so many amazing things planned. All of the things that we’ve grown to come and love for the commemoration. There’s going to be a parade on Saturday, live music on the steps of city hall on Friday night. Lots of talks about our history, about what happened in this region during the battle of Plattsburgh, and sort of how that has shaped where we live now. So, there’s a lot of community pride. There’s a lot of community togetherness with the Battle of Plattsburgh and just honoring the history of the area that we’re all living in,” said Community Engagement Coordinator Courtney Meisenheimer.

Battle of Plattsburgh celebration this year is Thursday, September 7th through 10th in Downtown Plattsburgh.