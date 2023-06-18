Bayer has agreed to pay $6.9 million dollars to the state of New York to settle allegations of misleading claims about the safety of Roundup-brand weedkillers.

The company has already paid billions of dollars to settle lawsuits claiming Roundup causes cancer. State Attorney General Letitia James focused her allegations on advertising by Monsanto, which Bayer acquired five years ago.

Monsanto’s advertisements for Roundup formerly claimed that the products “won’t harm anything but weeds”. James alleged that the advertisements violated a 1996 settlement agreement the Attorney General’s office reached with Monsanto. The earlier agreement stipulated that the company could not make unsubstantiated claims about the safety of Roundup products.