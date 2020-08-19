Bears in bear country: How to protect your home and property

On Sunday, August 16th the Wilmington Police Department received a call from the owner of an Air B&B, who reported that a bear was inside the property and a renter was forced to lock herself in a bedroom.

According to Vermont Fish & Wildlife, Wilmington Police Officers were first on scene and reported seeing a sow and two cubs leaving the residence and taking off into the woods. The adult female occupant of the residence was escorted to the safety of a nearby car.

Investigation revealed the bears had entered the property through an open slide door on a second level deck. Nothing was disturbed or damaged inside the house, but there were two bags of garbage in the kitchen. A torn bag of garbage was found nearby in the woods which indicated one or more bears likely had access to garbage prior to this incident. Food residue on a gas grill was subsequently burned off to remove odor that might attract bears.

Fish & Wildlife says a bear also recently entered three unoccupied houses and a fourth home in Warren occupied by an 80-year old woman who safely exited the house.

“While the occurrence of bears entering residences in Vermont continues to be rare, it does happen periodically,” said State Game Warden Richard Watkin.

Watkin also said “Garbage can simply not be left out and accessible to bears.” He recommends that garbage should be housed in a secure building or bear-proof garbage receptacle to keep them away from your property.

For more on protecting your home and property in bear country, you can find more information from the Vermont Fish & Wildlife here.